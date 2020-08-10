President Rodrigo Duterte has not filed any libel case against the political opposition as the administration continues to respect the freedom of the press and of the speech in the country, Malacañang said on Saturday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement following the latest Social Weather Stations survey where 51 percent of Filipinos agreed that "it is dangerous to print or broadcast anything critical of the administration, even if it is the truth."

“Surveys, as we often said, reflect the opinions of the respondents at the time the data were gathered. This SWS survey, we understand, was conducted a week (July 3 to 6) before the House of Representatives made their decision on the ABS-CBN broadcast franchise on July 10,” Roque said.

He said information and news dominating the traditional and social media are therefore about the congressional hearings on the broadcast franchise application of the network.

“This might have impressed upon the minds of the respondents who participated in the survey,” he added.

On the same survey, SWS found that 56 percent of adult Filipinos consider the non-renewal of the ABS-CBN franchise a major blow to press freedom.

“Be that as it may, the Duterte Administration continues to respect the freedom of the speech and the freedom of the press in the country,” Roque said.

“No single libel case has been filed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte against the political opposition,” he added.

The presidential spokesperson said the media remains alert and vibrant in their reportage of the government and the actions of officials. Ella Dionisio/DMS