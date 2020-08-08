The Department of Health will soon start the clinical trial of Japanese anti-flu drug Avigan to patients of coronavirus disease in the country, an official said on Friday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said that the trial was supposed to start on August 10.

But she said the DOH team that has been preparing the process for the trial informed that the documents are still being finalized.

"So it might not happen on August 10 because it's (preparation) still being made, but very soon, definitely, we will start," said Vergeire in a press briefing.

She said the medicines from Japan have already arrived.

"This is for 100 patients. Our clinical trial protocol has been processed with the FDA, we were already given clearance," the official said.

According to the Japanese Embassy, the Avigan tablets for 100 patients have been delivered to the DOH on August 6 as part of its grant aid to countries severely affected by COVID-19.

It said Japan has formed close cooperation with several countries, including the Philippines, to expand clinical research on Avigan as treatment for the virus. Celerina Monte/DMS