The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) said cult leader and former lawmaker Ruben Ecleo Jr was transferred from Camp Bagong Diwa to the New Bilibid Prison on Wednesday.

Police Major General Debold Sinas,NCRPO chief, said Ecleo was transferred to NBP around 1:15pm and he was escorted by two teams from Rapid Deployment Company 1 of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion and personnel from the Regional Intelligence Division to avoid any untoward incident.

Sinas said a commitment order issued by Sandiganbayan Associate Justice Efren Dela Cruz was received by the NCRPO for three criminal cases against Ecleo.

Prior to Ecleo's transfer, Sinas said the NCRPO coordinated with the NBP and Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) for proper health and safety protocols.

Ecleo tested negative for the COVID-19 after rapid antibody test and swab test .

Tight security protocol was also implemented during the transfer of Ecleo.

“I commend the effort exerted by Team NCRPO in this huge accomplishment. I also thank the public for giving information as to the whereabouts of Ecleo that resulted in his arrest," Sinas said.

"Ecleo, who has been hiding from the law for nine years, shall now serve his sentence. Rest assured that Team NCRPO will continuously initiate invigorated efforts to arrest wanted persons and ensure that the rule of law and justice prevails at all times," he added.

Operatives from NCRPO arrested Ecleo in San Fernando City, Pampanga last July 30.

Ecleo, who is the leader of the Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association (PBMA), was convicted of graft last 2006 and was convicted for January 2002 murder of his wife last April 2012.

He is considered as the No. 1 most wanted on the Department of the Interior and Local Government's (DILG) list and has a P2 million bounty. Ella Dionisio/DMS