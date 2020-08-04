An 82-year-old Japanese woman was found dead inside her home in Cabuyao, Laguna last Sunday.

According to Cabuyao City Police Station, Maezawa Reiko was found lying on the floor inside her houseat Lot 20, Block 10, Santol Street, Millwood Subdivision in Barangay Pulo, Cabuyao City around 8:15 am.

Initial investigation said unidentified suspects entered Maezawa's house by destroying the outside ceiling. Upon entering suspects tied and gagged her using a piece of towel.

The suspects robbed her of a gold wedding ring, gadgets and cash amounting to around P41, 000.

Investigators, including the barangay officials, are checking CCTVs in the area for possible identification of perpetrators. Ella Dionisio/DMS