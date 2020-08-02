Six Chinese were arrested by anti-drug agents in Subic Thursday evening after they were found to have 1,000 grams of shabu worth P6.8 million.

In an initial report late Friday, the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) said arrested were Jiang Peng, Liu Qiao Zhi, Huang Du, Chen Pingxing, Xia Fayong and Fan Shang Jian.

The Highway Patrol Group flagged down a Nissan Extrail at the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority Tipo Gate when the vehicle did not have a validating sticker. The driver did not have a license and was not using his seatbelt, the report said.

PDEA agents, police and military intelligence operatives found 1,000 grams of shabu, one cal.45 pistol with seven live ammunition, 11 cellphones, identification cards, passports, BDO cash deposit transaction slips and a wallet.

PDEA spokesman Derrick Carreon, in a text message to the Daily Manila Shimbun, said the Chinese were brought to the PDEA NCR custodial facility. Inquest was set on Saturday. DMS