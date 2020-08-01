The Quezon City Police District Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (QCPD-CIDU) on Friday released the composite sketch of a suspect in the killing of National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) chief Roland Cortez.

In the morning of July 27, Cortez and his driver were shot dead in Barangay Culiat by unidentified motorcycle suspects.

CIDU chief Police Major Elmer Monsalve said the one caught in the video is the alleged spotter who was regularly monitoring Cortez before the incident happened.

“It appears that he is not the gunman, only the spotter,” Monsalve said.

He added five days before the incident, the spotter was seen in the area where Cortez was shot dead.

“He is the one on look out, and monitoring Cortez… before the incident, he is always there (in the area),” Monsalve said.

“We are still looking at the other CCTVs,” he added.

Monsalve said investigators found out Cortez had been receiving threats based on the testimony they gathered. Ella Dionisio/DMS