The chief of the Philippine National Police on Friday said the arrest of former lawmaker and cult leader, Ruben Ecleo Jr, who was in hiding for 14 years, will aid them in their policy formulation.

“We really want to find out what happened why he was not arrested in 14 years which would probably aid us in our policy formulation. Probably we need some adjustment,” Police General Archie Gamboa said in a radio interview.

Gamboa said Ecleo, despite being the number one in the wanted list, still managed to play golf and acquire firearms.

“So these are the things on the part of PNP (that) we should take a very close look so that we can improve on our policies and procedures,” he said.

Gamboa added they will also check why the police in areas where Ecleo hid were not able to arrest him.

“I have learned he stayed for some time in Cebu and then there are other places other than Pampanga… So we will look into it so that we will have a review on what really went so that we can improve our policies,” said Gamboa.

The PNP chief said he gave instructions to release pictures of the Top 10 Most Wanted Persons and will include the bounty on their head to attract people.

Ecleo, who is convicted of murder and graft, and his driver were arrested by operatives from the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) early Thursday morning.

Confiscated from him were his vehicle, money amounting to over P170,000, jewellery and firearms.

According to NCRPO chief Major General Debold Sinas, Ecleo was on his way to a golf course where he was seen for two weeks before the arrest warrant from the Sandiganbayan First Division was served.

Sinas said Ecleo will stay at Camp Bagong Diwa in Taguig City while waiting for the court to decided where he will be detained. Ella Dionisio/DMS