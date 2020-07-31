Twelve persons, including two soldiers, were reported killed while 13 other troops were wounded in a clash with the members of Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) in Maguindanao on Wednesday.

Lt. Col. Dingdong Atilano, spokesman of the 6th Infantry Division, said ten BIFF members were allegedly killed during the six-hour encounter, citing reports by civilians.

the troops of 57th Infantry Battalion were conducting combat operation when they encountered around 20 BIFF members at the vicinity of Brgy. Penditen, Datu Salibo municipality around 5:30 am.

"The target of the operation are the members of Daulah islamiyah under Toraype Group, the group of Hassan Indal," he said.

"Actually the group of Indal is a small group but while the operation is ongoing the group of Karialan of BIFF reinforced (them)," he added. Atilano said the soldiers were facing a total of 50 armed men.

Atilano said the firefight lasted until 11:30 am of the same day.

"Though two of our soldiers were killed and we have 13 wounded, the wounded soldiers only sustained slight injuries and they are now in safe and stable condition. On the part of the enemy our count is 10 dead and a lot of them were wounded," he said.

Although soldiers were not able to recover the bodies of the enemy, Atilano said troops were able to see it.

'' Their reinforcement increased so we're not able to recover the (enemy) body counts, but according to reports from the civilians in the area the number of fatalities of the enemy reached to 10," he added. Robina Asido/DMS