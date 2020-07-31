Lt. Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, the chief of the Western Mindanao Command, will be the next commanding general of the Philippine Army.

Sobejana said Thursday Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana called him ''just now'' about being the next Army chief when Lt. Gen Gilbert Gapay, the current commanding general, assumes his post as Armed Forces of the Philippines ( AFP) Chief of Staff on August 3.

"The SND (Secretary of National Defense) called me just now, of course I am very happy to be selected to lead the Philippine Army, I consider this as a new challenge and I am very thankful to our almighty, as the saying goes, God is so good and to God be the glory," said Sobejana.

Sobejana said he is the second Medal of Valor awardee appointed as Army chief.

"Yes, Gen. (Arturo) Ortiz is the first. Well as they (people) expect a lot from me, I am also expecting a lot from them," he said.

"In terms of commitment and dedication of doing our job and of course the public support is very essential," he added.

Sobejana did not say who are the candidates to replace him as head of the Western Mindanao Command. Robina Asido/DMS