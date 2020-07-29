A police officer was shot by unidentified suspects in Las Piñas City Tuesday morning.

An initial report said the victim was Police Staff Sergeant Julius Sayasa Fabre, 39, assigned at the Southern Police District (SPD).

The report quoted a witness as saying Fabre was buying chicken feeds from a supply store along Padre Diego Sierra Street in Barangay Manuyo 1 when two suspects on board a sports utility vehicle shot him around 7:45 a.m.

Fabre was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Ella Dionisio/DMS