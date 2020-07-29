One of the eight inmates who escaped from Calbayog City District Jail was shot by arresting officers during a manhunt operation in Samar on Monday.

Edwin Abria died on the spot while Juvy Openiano was injured. He is at the Calbayog District Hospital. Edar Balantino, who hid at one of the house at the jail facility, was recaptured.

Five more prisoners are being pursued.

According to a police report, the eight prisoners escaped while the duty jail guards were setting water supply coming from Water District Calbayog City around 2pm.

The inmates rushed towards the duty jail guards and attacked them using a knife. They forcibly opened the secondary and main gates then ran towards the mountainous area of Barangay Gadgaran, Calbayog City, police said.

During the manhunt operation, they were able to recapture Balantino.

Abria and Openiano were climbing the hill when responding jail guards fired t them.

The other five inmates, Milo Ligason, Eron Tomboc, Edgar Elbano, Eden Albana, and Raul Doroja managed to escape towards a mountainous area.

The hot pursuit operation is being conducted by the elements of Calbayog Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) and Calbayog City Police Station.

Checkpoints were also set up along possible escape routes to search all vehicles. Ella Dionisio/DMS