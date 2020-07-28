The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday deployed four vessels to transport hundreds of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) to Bohol province.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman, said the vessels deployed on Monday includes BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Cabra ,BRP Malapascua and BRP Lapu-Lapu.

Balilo said a total of 400 locally stranded individuals who were temporarily staying at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will be transported by the PCG vessels.

BRP Gabriela Silang, BRP Cabra and BRP Malapascua left Manila Monday morning, while BRP Malapascua is on standby to transport more locally stranded individuals going to Bohol.

The PCG deployed at least five buses to transport the locally stranded individuals from Rizal Memorial Stadium to South Harbor in Manila.

"From Rizal Memorial Stadium the LSIs were transported to Cunanan Wharf, Port Area, Maynila," he said.

"The LSIs have undergone rapid test to make sure that they are safe from the threat of COVID-19 before they finally go back to their provinces," he added.

Last July 25, the PCG assisted the safe and secured departure of MV St. Pope John Paul II from Port Area, Manila to transport 94 locally stranded individuls to Cebu and 697 locally stranded individuals to Cagayan de Oro.

All locally stranded individuals were also ferried from Rizal Memorial Stadium to Port Area, Manila as part of the 'Hatid Tulong Program' of the national government. Robina Asido/DMS