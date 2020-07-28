The chief of the National Center for Mental Health (NCMH) and his driver were shot by gunmen inside their vehicle in Tandang Sora, Quezon City on Monday morning.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified the victim as Roland Cortez, 61, NCMH chief and his driver, Ernesto Dela Cruz, 46.

Initial report said the victims were shot by two unidentified suspects around 7am at Casanova Drive corner Tandang Sora Avenue, in Barangay Culiat.

Based on a report by a witness, the suspects alighted from a motorcycle and went to the right side of the victim’s vehicle.

“One of the suspects knocked on the window and once opened, the same suspect fired successive shots towards the victims, hitting them in the different parts of their bodies, while their vehicle crossed to the other side of the road and bumped on the concrete pavement,” it said.

Suspects then boarded their motorcycle and fled towards Commonwealth Avenue.

The witness reported the incident to the office of his barangay who in turn called police.

Investigators recovered two fired bullets from unknown caliber from the crime scene.

A 9mm caliber with a loaded magazine was also recovered inside the vehicle along with one of the victim’s identification card.

“Cursory examination showed that both of the victims sustained multiple gunshot wounds on the different parts of their bodies,” it said. Ella Dionisio/DMS