The chief of the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) on Monday said protest actions done few hours before President Rodrigo Duterte’s fifth State of the Nation Address (SONA) were “peaceful and orderly”.

“Actions, demonstrations are done peacefully and orderly,” Police Major General Debold Sinas said in a press briefing.

“As of now, we would like to announce that at least within the Commonwealth Avenue up to Litex, no mass actions were monitored and we hope this will continue until SONA ends,” he added.

As to the number of arrested protesters, Sinas said 34 from Quezon City, Marikina City, and Caloocan City were arrested.

Sinas said five protesters from Quezon City were arrested in Circle onboard a jeepney, while 24 from Marikina were nabbed after they were found inside an L300 van violating social distancing.

Five were apprehended in checkpoints carrying placards and other protest materials in Caloocan.

“We will let our investigators and legal officers file charges (against them),” Sinas said.

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) director Brig.General Ronnie Montejo said a total of 1, 817 protesters from various groups conducted demonstrations inside the University of the Philippines campus.

Sinas thanked Filipinos for following directives and order from the government on not conducting mass rallies and demonstrations amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threat.

He said all police personnel will be on standby in their designated areas until Duterte finish his address. Ella Dionisio/DMS