President Rodrigo Duterte, in his 5th State of the Nation Address (SONA), on Monday called on Congress to pass the administration’s Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which is the government’s response against the impact of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

During his speech, Duterte thanked the Congress for the passage of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

“This health emergency stretched the government’s resources to its limits. In response, the Office of the President worked closely with Congress for the quick passage of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act,” he said.

“May I again reiterate my thanks to you, the men and women of Congress, for the effort you invested into passing that law. I hope that we can get some or the same treatment of clarity, purpose and the fastness to support the passage of the Bayanihan (to Recover as One Act),” he added.

Duterte said the second part of their Bayanihan law will supplement funds for recovery and response against the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We must facilitate the country’s economic recovery,” he said.

Dutete said the measures they have implemented to curb the spread of COVID-19 has prevented as much as 1.3 to 3.5 million infections.

He said due to the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act, they came up with a COVID-19 adjustment measure program which helped 650,000 individuals from the formal sector and 83,000 repatriated overseas Filipino workers.

Around P2.5 billion were also allotted for their social amelioration program (SAP) which helped poor and low income households who are affected during this pandemic .

The proposed Bayanihan to Recover As One Act is being deliberated in both House of Congress. DMS