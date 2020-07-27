The National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) did not expect the sudden influx of locally stranded individuals (LSIs) at Rizal Memorial Sports Complex hoping that they could be included in the government’s "Hatid Tulong" program.

“We did not expect that there would be a lot of walk-ins,” Police Major General Debold Sinas, NCRPO chief, said on Sunday in a press briefing.

Since Friday evening, he said there were walk-ins.

According to Sinas, the LSIs they are expecting are those who are staying at Philippine Army Gym and Villamor Air Base School.

Sinas said the LSIs queuing outside the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex will be allowed to go inside after processing those who have an initial schedule of departure.

On Saturday, Presidential Management Staff and Lead Convener of "Hatid Tulong" Project and Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo said they recorded more than 7,500 LSIs, excluding walk-ins. Ella Dionisio/DMS