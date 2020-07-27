The number of persons infected with coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the country has now reached over 80,000, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Sunday.

Based on its latest Case Bulletin, DOH reported 2,110 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 80,448.

Of the new cases reported, majority came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,345 followed by Cebu with 304, Laguna with 109, Negros Occidental with 66, and Rizal with 40.

The health department also recorded 39 new deaths.

This means that there are now a total of 1,932 fatalities due to COVID-19.

The new deaths also came from National Capital Region with 17 or 44 percent, Central Visayas with 14 or 36 percent, Calabarzon with two or 5 percent, Zamboanga Peninsula with two or 5 percent, Davao Region with two or 5 percent, Ilocos Region with one or 3 percent, and Caraga with one or 3 percent.

Also, the DOH noted that 35 deaths happened in July, two in June, and two in April.

The DOH recorded 382 new recoveries, bringing the total to 26,110.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said there were 15,581,009 confirmed cases of COVID-19 around the world, including 635,173 deaths as of July 25. Ella Dionisio/DMS