Four members of Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Friday were hurt in a vehicular accident in Cebu but the acting commander of the Northern Cebu Station, a chief petty officer and the driver were safe.

Commodore Armando Balilo, PCG spokesman,said injured were Petty Officer 3rd Class Garry Acob, Seaman First Class Nicanor Nuñez, Seaman Second Class Mardieh Radaza, and Apprentice Seaman Charles Rusiana.

Balilo said their seven personnel onboard a PCG vehicle were on their way to Coast Guard sub-station San Remigio from Danao Port after aiding the survivors of the fire onboard MV Filipinas Dinagat when the incident happened at the vicinity of Barangay Ilihan, Tabogon, Cebu around 4am.

"According to the driver, an unidentified person suddenly crossed the road prompting him to avoid his location and hit the concrete barriers instead," Balilo said.

Balilo said the accident damaged the front left and rear tires of the vehicle.

The four, who sustained minor injuries, were brought to the Bogo City Hospital by the medical team of the municipalities of Tabogon and Bogo, as well as the Philippine Red Cross for treatment.

Balilo said the driver of the vehicle identified as ASN Arjay Tusin, Commander Rodolfo Dela Peña, acting commander of Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu and Chief Petty Officer Rolando Macapanas the Deputy Commander of Coast Guard Station Northern Cebu were safe.

"Before towing the damaged vehicle, members of the Philippine National Police (PNP) conducted proper documentation of the accident for further investigation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS