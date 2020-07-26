Three more tested positive for the coronvirus disease (COVID-19) at the Presidential Communications Operations Office (PCOO) Saturday, bringing the total of infected persons to 13.

in an advisory signed by Undersecretary for Administration and Legal Affairs Marvi Gatpayat PCOO reiterated that ''all work at the New Executive Building is suspended until further notice. ''

''Shuttle service shall also be suspended,'' it added. ''Offices are hereby directed to adopt Work -from-Home arrangement for the duration of the suspension.''

Earlier, Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar said he tested negative for COVID-19 but ten personnel were positive for the virus.

''We are relaying our hopes and prayers for their speedy recovery from the virus,'' said Andanar. ''We are also fulfilling any assistance and support we can provide to our personnel and their families on the matter.''

Andanar said coverage by Radio Television-Malacanang of the State of Nation on Monday will proceed as planned. RTVM will deploy a different team that is not among those who have been in contact with two COVID-19 personnel.

''Precautionary measures, such as testing, will be conducted for the SONA assigned team in order to ensure the safety of President Duterte and the rest of the audience at the Batasang Pambansa. DMS