The Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday new coronavirus cases reached 2,019, marking the third day these surpassed 2,000.

This placed total cases at 78,412, of which 50, 763 are active, the DOH said. It added that 89.89 percent of the active cases were mild, 9.18 percent asymptomatic, severe 0.50 percent and critical 0.43 percent.

Out of the new cases reported, majority came from the National Capital Region (NCR) with 1,115 followed by Cebu 479, Cavite 90, Rizal 52 and Davao del Sur 41.

There were 20 deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,897.

Ten deaths came from Central Visyas, six from NCR, two from Calabarzon, one each from Central Luzon and Zamboanga Peninsula.

The DOH said 13 deaths happened in July, four in June, two in April, and one in March.

There were 1,278 patients which survived COVID-19, reaching a total of 25,752. DMS