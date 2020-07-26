Police will arrest protesters during Monday's State of the Nation Address who fail to comply with health protocols imposed by the government in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The no permit, no rally will remain. If they do not have permit, the PNP will be forced to stop them... we will be exercising maximum tolerance... if we will not see any indication of compliance, the PNP will be forced to arrest them because of the local ordinance implemented by the local government unit," said Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac, Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesman, in a public briefing on Saturday.

Banac reiterates that protests will not be allowed within Commonwealth Avenue.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) will field around 6,600 personnel for the SONA. This includes 59 Highway Patrol Group policemen who will secure Commonwealth Avenue.

"Definitely no rally (will be) allowed in Commonwealth Avenue within Batasan.All those who would want to attend the protest action, they can go to UP campus where rally will be allowed as long as they follow the minimum standard on wearing face masks and social distancing," he said.

Banac also encouraged the public to stay at home as they can also express their protest or exercise their freedom of speech online.

Renato Reyes, secretary general of the Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, said mass actions will push through from 10 am to 12 noon on Monday at the University of the Philippines. Reyes said participants will follow health protoccols. Robina Asido/DMS