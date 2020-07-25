The Joint Task Force COVID Shield on Friday said the deadline for motorcycle riders to comply with the approved motorcycle barrier for pillion riding is extended until July 31.

Police Lt. General Guillermo Eleazar said National Task Force Against COVID-19 chairman and Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana approved another extension for motorcycle riders from the previous July 26 deadline.

“In effect, motorcycle riders were given three weeks grace period to comply with this requirement. This will be the most that the government, through our NTF Against COVID-19, could give for our motorcycle riders to comply in order for them to be allowed to back-ride their spouses or live-in partners,” said Eleazar.

“This is proof that the NTF Against COVID-19 understands and listens to the concern of our motorcycle riders, and in return, all we ask is compliance from their end because this particular rule was made for their own protection from coronavirus infection,” he added.

Eleazar said the deadline was extended due to mounting requests from motorcycle riders to give them more time to comply since some do not know where to avail of the approved barrier design.

He said during his consultation with authorities, they were told that motorcycle dealers across the country were advised as to where riders could get the design.

The barriers will be made available in popular online stores.

Eleazar said he had coordinated with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in order to ensure that substandard barriers will not enter the market.

Last July 10, NTF allowed motorcycle backriding under the condition there would be a barrier between the driver and the backrider, and that pillion riding is limited to married and living-in partners.

Eleazar said he had coordinated with the Philippine National Police (PNP) chief General Archie Francisco Gamboa to disseminate the deadline extension to police commanders and those manning and supervising the Quarantine Control Points across the country. Ella Dionisio/DMS