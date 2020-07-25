Malacañang said on Friday it is taking seriously the corruption allegations at the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque confirmed that President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered an investigation into the alleged anomalies surrounding the PhilHealth.

"We view the allegations of Mr. Keith a serious matter and therefore enjoin him, and other officials to cooperate with the ongoing investigation," he said.

He was referring to PhilHealth anti-fraud legal officer Thorrsson Montes Keith, one of the three officers who reportedly quit from their posts allegedly due to disgust over the alleged corruption in the agency.

"The Chief Executive has asked Undersecretary Jesus Melchor Quitain of the Office of the Special Assistant to the President to conduct the probe on PhilHealth," Roque said.

Roque said he personally received a copy of the resignation letter of Keith.

In a radio interview, Roque said the investigation is focused on the IT system in PhilHealth.

"The investigation is focused on IT system, which the management of PhilHealth reportedly want to buy for more than P2 billion but was opposed by the Board of Directors from the private (sector)," he said.

He reiterated that it is his advocacy to fight corruption at PhilHealth since the success of the Universal Healthcare Law lies on the agency.

Roque pushed for the Universal Healthcare Law when he was still a congressman. Celerina Monte/DMS