President Rodrigo Duterte, as well as the other officials and staff who will be present at the House of Representatives, during his fifth State of the Nation Address will undergo RT-PCR testing for coronavirus disease prior to the event, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the number of participants in the President's SONA on July 27 will be limited, including 15 Cabinet members, 50 legislators and the members of the Presidential Security Group.

"What I know, all those who will enter Batasan (Pambansa) will be subjected to PCR testing on Sunday, the night before. And all those on the grounds of the Batasan will be administered also rapid test," he said.

Asked if the President will also undergo test for COVID-19 before his SONA, he said, "Yes."

Roque could not say if Duterte's family will attend the SONA.

Meanwhile, aside from presenting the COVID-19 recovery roadmap during his SONA, Roque said the President may certify as urgent the passage of the Bayanihan 2.

"When it comes to what the President will say, perhaps, let's just wait for him...but there's the Bayanihan 2 that will surely be certified as urgent," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS