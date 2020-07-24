The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has reimposed the suspension of non-essential outbound travel of Filipinos, Malacañang said on Thursday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the decision was reached after only one insurance company has agreed to provide adequate travel and health insurance for Filipinos going abroad.

Under IATF Resolution No. 52 issued on July 6, one of the requirements for allowing non-essential travel is to have adequate travel and health insurance to cover re-booking and accommodation expenses if stranded, and hospitalization in case of infection, in such amount as may be determined by the Department of Tourism.

"The sad news is only one insurance company in the Philippines has agreed to this kind of travel and health insurance that's why the IATF suspended the non-essential outbound travel," Roque said.

But he said those with confirmed booking as of July 20 would still be allowed for non-essential outbound travel.

Roque said the suspension will be effective until the Insurance Commission is able to find other companies which can provide health insurance to Filipinos who will undertake non-essential travels abroad.

The official said the IATF also supports the Department of Labor and Employment and the Philippine Overseas Employment Administration to negotiate the terms of the existing bilateral labor agreements.

He also reminded the public that mass gatherings are still prohibited in areas under the general community quarantine in view of the forthcoming State of the Nation Address. Celerina Monte/DMS