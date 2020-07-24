Malacañang urged on Thursday critics of the government's effort to address the coronavirus disease ( COVID-19) to come forward and help the Duterte administration.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Palace accepts all the reactions, including those from the University of the Philippines who gave a "fail" mark in its response to COVID-19 pandemic.

"So, you are all welcome to join the pool of experts of IATF (Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases)," he said.

He said the IATF trusts the UP experts and it has been using its forecast regarding coronavirus cases.

Marion Jimenez-Tan, a professor at the UP-College of Social Work and Community Development, hit the government for alleged lack of transparency and accountability on its COVID-19 response.

Former UP Diliman chancellor Michael Tan said that the lockdown imposed by the government greatly affected the poor. Celerina Monte/DMS