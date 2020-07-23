The rehabilitation of war-torn Marawi City is on the right track with the expected completion by the end of next year, an official said on Wednesday.

Task Force Bangon Marawi head Eduardo del Rosario, in the virtual pre-SONA (State of the Nation Address) briefing, said the construction of vertical structures in most affected area in the city has started.

"We are certain that we will be able to achieve this because in accordance with our timeline of completing the rehabilitation by December of 2021, we are on the right track," he said.

He noted that the government has two general interventions for Marawi - the infrastructure and non-infrastructure.

For the infrastructure interventions, Del Rosario said the Task Force has received the funds this month and for the past two months.

He said the most affected area is 95 percent devastated.

"We are doing now the vertical infrastructures and the facilities will pave the way for the rising up of the most affected areas, the business center of the city," the official said.

For non-infrastructure interventions, Del Rosario said these include social services.

Marawi was heavily devastated when the members of terrorist Maute-ISIS group occupied the area in May 2017.

The battle between the military and the terrorists lasted for five months, where thousands of families were displaced. Celerina Monte/DMS