Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Wednesday there is no foreign terrorist monitored in the country.

“Before there were foreign terrorists from outside, because we know that our border with Malaysia and Indonesia is very near they were able to move in. But now we have not seen or feel the presence of foreign terrorists here in our country,” Lorenzana said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

“What we are monitoring are the local terrorists like the (Abu Sayyaf Group) ASG, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and Daulah Islamiyah.”

Lorenzana said most terrorists in the country were monitored in the area of Central Mindanao, Basilan and Sulu.

“The terrorist in the Philippines most of them are in Central Mindanao, others are in Basilan and Jolo,” he said. Robina Asido/DMS