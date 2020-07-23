Violators who will be apprehended for not wearing masks and observing physical distancing may face 10 to 30 days imprisonment, according to Interior Secretary Eduardo Año on Wednesday.

During a pre-State of the Nation Address (SONA) briefing, Año said the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) with local government officials discussed having uniform ordinances in implementing standard health protocols.

Included are imprisonment and fines for health protocol violators.

“There will be a uniform implementation of health standard protocol… (like) number of days in prison. If you violate not wearing a mask, we suggest 10 to 30 days. If you violate physical distancing, also 10 to 30 days imprisonment,” he said.

“If you will be fined, between P1,000 to P5,000… that will be the uniform implementation… with this, we would like to really implement this standard,” he added.

Año said with this they can prevent further spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The DILG has yet to release their memorandum on this matter. Ella Dionisio/DMS