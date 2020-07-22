More than 2,000 persons were apprehended for violating quarantine rules since the start of the lockdown in Navotas City on July 16, according to a police official on Tuesday.

Navotas City police chief Col. Rolando Balasabas said six days since the implementation of lockdown, 2,723 quarantine violators were apprehended.

Out of the total, Balasabas said 1,931 were men, 650 women, and 142 were minors.

“We were surprised that there are fewer minors who violated quarantine protocol because during the first lockdown (enhanced community quarantine) most of the violators were minors,” he said.

Balasabas said curfew violation is the common offense of residents.

According to City Ordinance No. 2020-33, a 24-hour curfew was imposed on residents below 18 years old while Navotas is under community quarantine or in any form of lockdown required by the national or local government.

Balasabas also said the highest number of the violators came from NBBS Proper (Northbay Boulevard South) with 308 violators because it is near the market.

“And most households don’t have kitchen or laundry areas. That's why they do it outside or along the sidewalk,” he said.

He said all violators were brought to a holding area where they will watch lectures to make them aware of the situation. and will pay a fine before going home.

“Before they were released, they must pay ( a fine) and watch videos,” Balasabas said.

Last week, Mayor Toby Tiangco implemented a 14-day lockdown as their number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) increased while their quarantine facilities and hospitals are reaching its full capacity.

The city government also passed ordinances imposing stricter quarantine rules with fines ranging from P1,000 to P5,000.

As of Monday, the city recorded 1,236 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 525 recoveries and 77 fatalities.

The citywide lockdown will last up to July 29. Ella Dionsio/DMS