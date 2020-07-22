President Rodrigo Duterte has ordered policemen to be stricter and to have no qualms in arresting violators of quarantine measures.

In a taped televised message aired on Tuesday morning, Duterte underscored that this is not an ordinary time amid the increasing cases of new coronavirus in the country.

"That's why we do not have any qualms in arresting people. It might...under ordinary times, that's why I'm saying...is that a simple violation of not wearing a mask, it used to be trivial and social distancing, all of these things," he said.

"But during times of health issues, pandemonium, you can because it can be a serious crime, transmitting your...the theory is that you are the carrier that is why you should wear a mask so as not to pass on the infection to other guy," Duterte explained.

"So, we will have to ask our police to be more strict. So arrest (the violators). A little shame would put them on notice forever," he stressed.

Duterte said no one would want to be apprehended, brought to a police station and detained there.

"That would give you a lesson for all time," he said.

He also warned the local government officials who would fail to fully implement the quarantine rules, saying they would be guilty of negligence and could be suspended or terminated from office.

As of July 20, there were 68,898 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines, with 23,072 recoveries and 1,835 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS