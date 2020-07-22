Education Secretary Leonor Briones said that enrollees in private schools have reached only 27 percent.

In a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday night in Malacañang, Briones said students from private schools have transferred to public schools as parents have lost their jobs due to coronavirus pandemic.

"The problem is with the private enrollees because only 27 percent have returned. And we now have this what I described as the phenomenon of private school students migrating to the public school. The latest number is 347,860," she said.

"And this is because, Mr. President, the private schools have been affected by the downturn in the economy. Their parents who lost their jobs cannot already fund the studies of the students," Briones added.

Overall, she said the Department of Education was able to achieve 77 percent of the total enrollment compared to last year.

"In public (schools), 90 percent of our students last year have been reached. So in spite of these two very difficult situations, we were able to manage," Briones said.

Classes in public schools will start on August 24 under blended learning. Celerina Monte/DMS