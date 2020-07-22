President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the limited face-to-face classes in areas with low cases of the coronavirus disease, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the face-to-face classes will start in January next year.

"The President approved the limited face-to-face classes, subject to conditions," he said.

He said the face-to-face learning will be held in low-risk areas or at least in places under modified general community quarantine or in the transition phase of MGCQ and new normal.

Classes will start in January or third quarter of 2020-2021 school year and the decision for limited, localized face-to-face classes should be in coordination with the Department of Education, local government units and local health authorities.

Roque said the minimum health standards should be strictly observed.

There should also be pilot testing and inspection with the National Task Force Against COVID-19 of the schools which will implement the face-to-face classes to ensure that they follow the required health standards, he added.

The health standards include no mask, no entry in school premises, hand washing and hand hygiene, regular disinfection in school premises, checking of temperature and other symptoms, reduction of class size to 15 up to 20 students only, and physical arrangements of chairs to ensure physical distancing.

"There's a need for intermittent attendance in school to compliment distance learning," Roque said.

He also said there should be control in the entry and exit of the students and personnel, no mass gathering and there should be visible instructions, signages and markings, and preparedness in case-management system in coordination with the LGU and local health officials for contact tracing, testing, isolation and treatment.

The Department of Education, through Secretary Leonor Briones, proposed in a meeting with the President on Monday night to hold limited face-to-face classes in areas with low COVID-19 cases following the request of some LGUs and international schools.

She said the schools which will implement the face-to-face classes have to inform the DepEd regional directors because they know the situation on the ground.

The approval of the regional directors will be subject to review by the DepEd Secretary, Briones said. Celerina Monte/DMS