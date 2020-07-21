The chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said the nine Jolo policemen allegedly involved in the death of four Army intelligence officers were only protecting themselves when they invoked their right to remain silent during the preliminary investigation at the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) last week.

“The NBI is like a fact-finding only and in the course of their investigation then they will file a case against those who are responsible and what are the different courses of action they will do or the other agencies,” Police General Archie Francisco Gamboa said in his press briefing.

The shooting incident took place on June 30.

“Now, if the police invoke their right to remain silent it doesn't necessarily mean they will not cooperate. Now remember when you are doing your government duties, yes you have some duties to do but if it involves your personal right then you can always invoke this,” he added.

Gamboa appealed to the public not look at the action of the cops as if they are disobeying the order of President Rodrigo Duterte.

“So let's just wait for the NBI and be true enough when they recommend for prosecution of these policemen. Then right there on that forum they should answer the allegations that are thrown against them,” he said.

“So please. these are part of the due process that is being undertaken and we'll see what will be the recommendation of the NBI,” he added.

Gamboa said they will also require the Board of Inquiry to come up with the result of their investigation within the week.

“They are still consolidating it but we will require them to come up with the

results within the week so that they will jointly brief the (Armed Forces of the Philippines) Chief of Staff and the chief PNP on the results of the investigation,” he said.

According to Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, the NBI is expected to file a criminal complaint before the Department of Justice (DOJ) against the police officers involved in the fatal shooting. Ella Dionisio/DMS