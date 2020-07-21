Congress has authorized the Philippine president to set a different date for the start of school year in case of state of emergency or calamity.

This is contained in Republic Act No. 11480, otherwise known as "An Act To Lengthen The School Calendar From 200 Days To Not More Than 220 Class Days, which President Rodrigo Duterte approved on July 17.

The new law amended Section 3 of RA No. 7797.

RA 11480 said the school year shall start on the first Monday of June but not later than the last day of August.

But "in the event of a declaration of a state of emergency or state of calamity, the President, upon the recommendation of the Secretary of Education, may set a different date for the start of the school year in the country or parts thereof," it read.

The deferred school opening shall apply to all basic education schools, including foreign or international schools, it said.

The Secretary of Education is tasked to determine the end of the regular school year, taking into consideration the Christmas and summer vacations, and peculiar circumstances of each region, the law said.

The Department of Education chief may also authorize the holding of Saturday classes for elementary and secondary for public and private schools.

The DepEd is also tasked to issue the necessary rules and regulations for the new law's effective implementation within 30 days after its effectivity in consultation with relevant stakeholders.

The new law shall take effect immediately upon its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

RA 11480 was passed amid the delay in the opening of classes for school year 2020-2021 due to coronavirus disease pandemic.

DepEd has decided to have the class opening on August 24 instead of June. Celerina Monte/DMS