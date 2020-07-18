Authorities on Thursday arrested 34 parents after their children violated quarantine protocols in Manila

According to Manila City’s Public Information Office, the parents were arrested after Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso warned their neglect of children is a violation of the Anti-Child Endangerment Act.

Domagoso said the city government is serious in implementing its policies particularly in this time of pandemic. The Department of Health said Manila, as of Thursday, tops the list with new cases in the last 14 days with 1,564.

"Parents must learn how to discipline their children,” he said.

"I have to bite the bullet, I have to implement the law to keep the order in Manila," he added.

Domagoso said the city government has no choice but to intervene if parents allow their children to leave their homes without face masks during curfew hours.

The Manila Police District (MPD) with the Manila Department of Social Welfare said the arrests were made in barangays’ 50, 51, 52, 53, 55, 56, 61, 221, and 228.

"We’re not happy about it. I am not happy. I don’t want to separate children and parents. But I will do that if you’re irresponsible parents," Domagoso said.

"I will intervene as government to take care of our children or minors. That is also the job of the government, to intervene," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS