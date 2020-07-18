The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has authorized to issue a negative list of industries which shall remain prohibited even in areas under modified general community quarantine, Malacañang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in a statement, said the IATF asked the Department of Trade and Industry, in consultation with the Department of Finance, Department of Interior and Local Government, and the Department of Tourism, to "recategorize" certain industries for the resumption of their operations or gradual increase of operating capacity of industries that are now open.

"Establishments in the negative list shall not be allowed to operate in any form of community quarantine," IATF Resolution No. 56, which was approved on July 16, read.

Currently, amusement, gaming, and fitness establishments, as well as those in the kids and tourism industries are among those not allowed to operate under community quarantine. Celerina Monte/DMS