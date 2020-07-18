Malacañang admitted on Friday that it was saddening that the number of coronavirus cases soared to over 60,000, surpassing the earlier projection of the University of the Philippines.

In a television interview, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque underscored the need for the public to cooperate and follow the minimum health standards to contain the spread of COVID-19.

"Well, it (projection on COVID-19 cases) really happened. One month has passed. That's saddening and they (UP experts) change the forecast that there will be more COVID cases," he said.

In the June 29 report, the UP experts projected that COVID-19 cases could increase to more than 60,000 by July 31, with 1,500 deaths.

In the latest UP forecast, virus cases may rise to 80,000 by the end of the month.

"What is important now is for us to cooperate especially in the new Oplan Kalinga because the asymptomatic and mild (cases) are the ones who spread the virus if they don't have their own isolation facility, no own toilet in their own home," Roque said.

Oplan Kalinga is a program launched by the national government where local health officials, with the assistance of the police, will ask mild and asymptomatic COVID-19 cases to transfer to isolation facilities.

Despite the increasing number of coronavirus cases, Roque, however, insisted that the government's programs, such as the quarantine measures, being implemented are working.

He cited that COVID-19 cases have not reached millions as initially projected by UP.

"It's still working because the number of deaths due to this disease is still low," he said.

As of July 17, COVID-19 cases in the Philippines increased to 63,001, with 39,593 active cases, 21,748 recoveries and 1,660 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS