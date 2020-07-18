The Philippine government will allow the entry of foreign nationals with long-term visas starting next month, Malcañang said on Friday.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said this was approved by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases in a meeting Thursday, July 16.

"Beginning 01 August 2020, foreign nationals with long-term visas shall be allowed entry in the Philippines while maintaining the priority of returning Overseas Filipinos," the IATF Resolution No. 56 said.

The long-term visas are the immigrant visas under Section 13 of Commonwealth Act 613; Republic Act No. 7919 and Executive Order No. 324, including native-born foreign nationals.

Quoting the IATF resolution, Roque said there are conditions prior to the entry of the foreign nationals.

"They must first have valid and existing visas at the time of the entry. This means no new entry visa shall be accepted," he said.

He said the foreigners are also subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry, as returning overseas Filipinos will be given priority.

Foreign nationals must also secure pre-booked accredited quarantine facility and pre-booked coronavirus disease testing provider, Roque added.

"The foregoing is without prejudice to applicable immigration laws, rules and regulations," the resolution said.

Since the government started implementing community quarantine in the country last March, foreigners, except diplomats, have not been allowed entry due to COVID-19 pandemic. Celerina Monte/DMS