Public Works Secretary Mark Villar said on Wednesday that he is positive for coronavirus disease.

"I regret to announce that today, July 15, I received my test result and it is positive for COVID-19," Villar said on his Facebook page.

Villar was recently named as the chief isolation czar in addressing new coronavirus pandemic.

In a text message to reporters, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said he was with Villar last Friday for contract signing and ground breaking of Cavitex Segment 2 and 3-A.

"Fortunately, had a drive through swab yesterday and awaiting result today," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS