Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana will undergo self-quarantine again after one of his staff was tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Lorenzana made his announcement Tuesday after his visit in Jolo, Sulu with President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday.

This will be the second time Lorenzana will undergo quarantine after he had contact of Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Filemon Santos Jr in May. Santos tested positive for COVID-19.

"One of my staff (Col Rolly Nerona) who came with me to Jolo yesterday tested positive of the COVID virus based on a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) test done on him last Friday, July 10," he said.

"I had myself swabbed this morning and will self quarantine to await the results," he added.

Lorenzana said Nerona learned about his test result upon landing in Jolo Monday.

Although Lorenzana said Nerona was not present in the event which was attended by Duterte in Jolo, he noted that he was with Nerona during the turnover, commissioning and blessing ceremony of Philippine Navy's first missile firing frigate, BRP Jose Rizal (FF-150) in Subic last week.

"He was also with me to Subic last Friday. He was not in the event with the President in Jolo yesterday as he was in seclusion. He came back with us to Manila yesterday in PPE (personal protective equipment)," he said.

"All passengers of both planes have been informed and others he came in contact with while in Subic so that they can have themselves tested and go on quarantine," he added. Robina Asido/DMS