Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Año said there will be a house-to-house search to bring persons who tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) but are inside their home.

"What we need here is cooperation. To our people if you know that you neighbors are positive and they are hiding, report them to us we had a law on this RA11332, this is what we call the Notifiable Diseases and Emerging Infectious Diseases (Act) where individuals can be jailed if he failed to follow the law because you will endanger the lives of our people," he said in a press conference in Taguig Tuesday

"We do not want COVID-19 positive individuals to do home quarantine if their place does not have the capability. That is why with the help of the local government unit and Philippine National Police, we will do house-to-house ( search) and we will bring the COVID-19 positive patients to our COVID isolation facilties," he added.

Año said the government provides free Wi-Fi and food for patients at the COVID-19 isolation facilties.

"These facilities have Wi-Fi. Maybe they would not want to go home because there is (free) Wi-Fi," he said. "We encourage everyone .They will be healed immediately. You will just be placed under 14 days quarantine with free food," added Año.

"After 14 days you will graduate with ceremony. That is why this is the right way for us to monitor and defeat this coronavirus," he added. Robina Asido/DMS