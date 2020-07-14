Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong said on Monday that the government's contact tracers should have "investigative mindset."

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque invited Magalong, whom he called as the "chief tracing czar," during the virtual press briefing in Malacañang, to discuss the government's plan on how to go about the contact tracing of individuals who have exposure to a COVID-19 patient.

"The most important qualification (of a contact tracer) is to have at least what we call as investigative mindset, the person should be inquisitive," said Magalong, adding that one can be trained to become inquisitive.

He said those to be involved in contact tracing could be the investigators of the Philippine National Police and health workers.

Retired law enforcement investigators, former criminologists or retired intelligence personnel could also be tapped, Magalong said.

He said the government would also need analysts who are trained in information and communications technology and other IT graduates.

The official said that interviewing people could be done in two days while those who would conduct the analysis could train for about a week.

Massive tracing of those COVID-19 infected is one of the measures of the government to prevent further spread of the virus, which has already affected over 57,000 Filipinos.

The local government of Baguio was considered as a role model in contact tracing activities for COVID-19 cases. Celerina Monte/DMS