There is no need to place the Ninoy Aquino International Airport under a lockdown despite 32 personnel tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

In the "Laging Handa" virtual press briefing, Manila International Airport Authority general manager Eddie Monreal said out of the 32 MIAA personnel who were COVID-19 positive, ten have recovered, while the rest are still under quarantine.

"We don't need to lockdown our airport because, first, this is an important agency or office which addresses the need of our airport in the country," he said.

Citing the protocol of the Department of Health, Monreal said if there is an employee who tested positive for COVID-19, a portion of the office where the infected employee works would be closed for a maximum of three days to implement "double disinfection."

He said contact tracing would be conducted for those who could have been exposed to the staff who tested positive for coronavirus. Celerina Monte/DMS