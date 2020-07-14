President Rodrigo Duterte visited on Monday the government troops in Jolo, Sulu.

"I confirm that PRRD (Duterte) had just left Jolo, Sulu where he addressed the troops," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a Viber message to reporters.

He said Duterte also visited the wounded soldiers.

This was the first time that Duterte visited the soldiers in Jolo following the death of four soldiers in the hands of policemen in the province.

But on July 3,Duterte flew to Zamboanga City and met with the soldiers in Edwin Andrews Air Base to appease them and not to take revenge against the policemen following the incident in Jolo. Celerina Monte/DMS