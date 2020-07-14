President Rodrigo Duterte might announce on Wednesday new quarantine measures in the country as there could be no easing of quarantine classification in Metro Manila, officials said on Monday.

In a virtual press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said that Duterte's decision would come out after a meeting of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases for its recommendations.

"It's possible that the (new quarantine) classification will be announced on Wednesday because there will be the last meeting of the IATF tomorrow for the final recommendation to the President," he said.

Roque, however, said this early, the Palace could say there could be no easing of restrictions at least in Metro Manila.

"Perhaps at this point, the data does not indicate that we can ease (restrictions) at least in Metro Manila just to manage expectations," he added.

He admitted that relaxing the quarantine in the National Capital Region was not recommended by anyone.

Currently, Metro Manila is under the general community quarantine. A more relaxed quarantine classification is modified GCQ.

National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez Jr. said the government will enforce a "hybrid" quarantine to balance health and economy.

He admitted that if the lockdown would be widespread, the economy will surely suffer.

Galvez, who talked separately with the local chief executives in Metro Manila, said they requested for "stricter control" but the government has to open other economic activities.

"To effectively manage COVID, more of the responsibility shifts to the LGU, to the private company and to the individual citizens," he said.

"So we will implement the localized lockdowns, we will have massive information campaign and strict enforcement of our minimum health standard," Galvez said as he urged the public to always maintain discipline.

As of Monday morning, the Department of Health reported that there were 54,222 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, with 38,813 active cases, 14,037 recoveries and 1,372 deaths. Celerina Monte/DMS