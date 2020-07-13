The acting police chief of Dumaran and one of his personnel on Sunday morning survived an ambush in Taytay, Palawan.

According to Mimaropa police, Police Captain Erwin Carandang, Dumaran Municipal Police chief, and Police Corporal Mark Russel Evangelista were on board a patrol car heading towards Roxas town for an official mission when unidentified assailants fired at them around 6:10 am at Ibangley, Barangay Abongan in Taytay municipality.

The two police officers were unhurt from the police mobile after being shot by around 10 bullets.

Authorities are now investigating the incident. Ella Dionisio/DMS