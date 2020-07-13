The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) is set to file charges against some militant group leaders and members for allegedly mauling and robbing a cop during their protest last Saturday.

Police Brigadier General Ronnie Montejo, QCPD Director, said Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (CIDU) will file charges against Karapatan leader Bryan Gonzales, League of Filipino Student leader Kara Taggaoa, Pasada Piston President Larry Balbuena and other leaders from Bayan Muna, Anakpawis, Sanka, Save our School Network and Kabataan partylist.

“They were responsible for robbing and mauling Police Chief Master Sergeant Feliciano Evangelio,” Montejo said.

He said around 150 protesters staged a rally in front of the Commission on Human Rights around 10:30am and five personnel from District Special Operations Unit (DSOU) were in the area for peacekeeping and monitoring.

Montejo said police officers were approached by several unidentified demonstrators and allegedly grabbed and dragged Evangelio and mauled him.

He added the members also took away his belongings which include his firearms, wallet, cellphone and wristwatch.

“Responding personnel from the University of the Philippines police pacified the group and brought the policeman to their office for initial investigation. He was later turned over to the CIDU,” he said.

Montejo condemned the acts shown by the leaders and members of the militant groups.

"Their actions were certainly uncalled for, especially that our policemen are there to maintain peace and order considering that their assembly is illegal,” he said.

Cases for robbery, physical injury, direct assault, grave coercion, violation of illegal assembly, violation of Mandatory reporting of Notifiable Diseases and Health Events of Public Health Concern Act and Bayanihan Act will be filed against the suspects. Ella Dionisio/DMS