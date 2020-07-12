The Philippine National Police (PNP) confiscated the license of motorcyclists who violated the newly-approved policy of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases allowing back riding for couples but with barriers starting Friday.

Lt. Gen. Guillermo Lorenzo Eleazar, PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, said on the first day of the new policy couples who were riding motorcycles without barriers were warned by police officers while those who are not couples or live-in partners were apprehended.

"The different units of our police nationwide including the HPG (highway patrol group) were conducting operations but more on monitoring and giving warning to them," Eleazar said in a public forum on Saturday.

"There were some who went out without barrier and they were given warning while others were not married couple or live-in partners, they were given (traffic) ticket," he added.

Eleazar said police are also checking if motorists were also following other safety protocols for motorcycle riders.

"So far, no one has violated the wearing of helmet and facial masks.However, we are calling them to use their face masks properly. The operation of our policemen will continue today (Saturday) until tomorrow ( Sunday)," he said.

Eleazar said police check the identification card and other documents showing the riders were couples or partners living in the same address.

Eleazar said the PNP is also coordinating with barangays and other agencies under local government units (LGU) for the implementation of the new policy even within inner streets.

"Our policemen have a good coordination with our force multipliers, especially with the barangay watchmen and other agency of LGU to implement this, particularly ordinances that may help us avoid unnecessary movement of people especially at night," he said. Robina Asido/DMS