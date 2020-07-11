The municipal mayor of Sto. Niño in South Cotabato who is said to be in the government's narcolist was gunned down by unidentified suspects on Friday morning.

According to a police report, Mayor Pablo Matinong Jr, 55, was checking the municipal road project around 8am at Purok Libertad in Barangay Poblacion when suspects onboard a motorcycle arrived and shot him twice in the head.

The suspects fled but returned to shoot the victim again before finally leaving. Unfortunately, a woman bystander was also shot on her left shoulder.

Matinong and the woman were rushed to hospital but Matinong was pronounced dead on arrival. The woman is being treated.

Police said the possible motive of the incident is personal grudge.

Police are pursuing the suspects and operatives established random checkpoints and chokepoints near the crime scene and adjacent municipal police stations. Ella Dionisio/DMS